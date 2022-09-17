Tour of Champions: Clemson's 4-star LB commit shines in big win

Hero

By September 17, 2022 7:34 am

HOSCHTON, Ga. — One of Clemson’s four-star linebacker commits shined in a big-time win Friday night.

Mill Creek’s Jamal Anderson accounted for 4.5 tackles, two quarterback pressures and a QB hit, along with some staunch coverage in his team’s 52-36 win over Ellenwood (Ga.) Cedar Grove.

Both teams entered Friday night’s contest undefeated and yet the game was never close.

After scoring a touchdown and converting on a two-point conversion in the second quarter, Cedar Grove was down by one score (21-14). The ensuing kickoff was returned by Mill Creek for a 94-yard touchdown and effectively took away any momentum that the Saints had built to get the game within one possession.

Mill Creek went into halftime leading 38-21, thanks in part to the defensive performance of Anderson. The Hawks never squandered their lead.

The Clemson Insider was on hand to see Anderson play on the second stop of this year’s Tour of Champions. You can check out clips from his impressive performance below:

