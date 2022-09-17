Tour of Champions: Clemson's 4-star LB commit shines in big win

HOSCHTON, Ga. — One of Clemson’s four-star linebacker commits shined in a big-time win Friday night.

Mill Creek’s Jamal Anderson accounted for 4.5 tackles, two quarterback pressures and a QB hit, along with some staunch coverage in his team’s 52-36 win over Ellenwood (Ga.) Cedar Grove.

Both teams entered Friday night’s contest undefeated and yet the game was never close.

After scoring a touchdown and converting on a two-point conversion in the second quarter, Cedar Grove was down by one score (21-14). The ensuing kickoff was returned by Mill Creek for a 94-yard touchdown and effectively took away any momentum that the Saints had built to get the game within one possession.

Mill Creek went into halftime leading 38-21, thanks in part to the defensive performance of Anderson. The Hawks never squandered their lead.

The Clemson Insider was on hand to see Anderson play on the second stop of this year’s Tour of Champions. You can check out clips from his impressive performance below:

Nice job by Jamal Anderson in coverage here, helping lead to a sack. Mill Creek 0, Cedar Grove 0 pic.twitter.com/LPHyqVkLT9 — TheClemsonInsider (@ClemsonInsider) September 16, 2022

Jamal Anderson combines with Alabama commit Caleb Downs for a fourth down stop here. Mill Creek scores a touchdown three plays later. 14-0 with 6:36 remaining in the 1st Q. pic.twitter.com/UYu8RBaQtM — TheClemsonInsider (@ClemsonInsider) September 16, 2022

Jamal Anderson coming over to celebrate Caleb Downs’ rushing touchdown. Mill Creek leads 21-6 with 11:19 remaining in the second quarter. pic.twitter.com/4Folv4Ez61 — TheClemsonInsider (@ClemsonInsider) September 17, 2022

Jamal Anderson with some solid coverage, pushes the receiver out of bounds here. pic.twitter.com/Fj5Ub6YQNw — TheClemsonInsider (@ClemsonInsider) September 17, 2022

Halftime: Mill Creek 38, Cedar Grove 21#Clemson four-star linebacker commit Jamal Anderson had 2.5 tackles, a quarterback pressure and a qb hit in the first half. — TheClemsonInsider (@ClemsonInsider) September 17, 2022

#Clesmon four-star LB commit Jamal Anderson after Mill Creek’s 52-36 win over Cedar Grove pic.twitter.com/CylaGHwYGu — TheClemsonInsider (@ClemsonInsider) September 17, 2022

