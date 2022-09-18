Bart Boatwright's Recruit Photo Gallery: Clemson-Louisiana Tech Game

Bart Boatwright's Recruit Photo Gallery: Clemson-Louisiana Tech Game

Football

Bart Boatwright's Recruit Photo Gallery: Clemson-Louisiana Tech Game

By September 18, 2022 8:42 pm

By |

A bunch of top prospects traveled to Death Valley for Saturday night’s game vs. Louisiana Tech.

Check out Bart Boatwright’s recruit photo gallery from the Clemson-Louisiana Tech game: LINK.

Dear Old Clemson is excited to announce a limited edition football and poster signed by Clemson’s Avengers.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes. Visit Dear Old Clemson to find out how you can help!

, , , Football, Galleries, Recruiting

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

5hr

Trevor Lawrence shined in the Jacksonville Jaguars’ Week 2 win over the Indianapolis Colts. The former Clemson quarterback completed 25 of 30 passes for 235 yards and two touchdowns, leading the Jags to a 24-0 (…)

7hr

The latest AP Top 25 college football poll was released Sunday following Week 3 of the season. Clemson (3-0, 1-0 ACC) is ranked No. 5 in the new AP Top 25 after its 48-20 win over Louisiana Tech on (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home