Clemson falls again in Herbstreit's top group of teams

Kirk Herbstreit took to Twitter on Sunday, giving his top four following Week 3 of the college football season.

Clemson was in Herbstreit’s next two, along with Southern Cal, after Week 2.

However, following their 48-20 win over Louisiana Tech on Saturday night at Death Valley, the Tigers (3-0, 1-0 ACC) are no longer among the six teams Herbstreit has in his current top four and next two.

Herbstreit has Georgia at No. 1, Alabama at No. 2, Ohio State at No. 3 and Michigan at No. 4, with Oklahoma and Southern Cal as his next two.

Georgia is coming off a dominant 48-7 win at South Carolina, while Alabama trounced UL Monroe in Tuscaloosa, 63-7. Ohio State crushed Toledo in Columbus, 77-21, and Michigan shut out UConn in Ann Arbor, 59-0.

Oklahoma, meanwhile, went on the road and routed Nebraska, 49-14. Southern Cal played host to Fresno State and won convincingly, 45-17.

