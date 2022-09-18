Clemson falls in Coaches Poll

The latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA football coaches poll was released Sunday following Week 3 of the season.

Clemson (3-0, 1-0 ACC) is ranked No. 5 in the new coaches poll after its 48-20 win over Louisiana Tech on Saturday night at Death Valley.

The Tigers were previously ranked No. 4 in the coaches poll after Week 2.

Against Louisiana Tech, sophomore running back Will Shipley rushed 12 times for a career-high 139 yards and two touchdowns as the Tigers used a 35-point second half to cruise past the Bulldogs (1-2).

Clemson gained a season-high 521 total yards, including 280 on the ground, and forced four turnovers, leading to 21 Tiger points. The Tigers extended their nation-leading home winning streak to 36 games.

Clemson will return to the road next week when the Tigers travel to face Wake Forest (ranked No. 16 in the latest coaches poll) this Saturday, Sept. 24. The game will kick off at noon ET on ABC.

You can see the full Coaches Poll following Week 3 of the season below:

Schools Dropped Out

No. 25 Pittsburgh.

Others Receiving Votes

Pittsburgh 210; Florida State 107; Appalachian State 68; Oregon State 57; Washington State 55; Cincinnati 37; Syracuse 24; Minnesota 24; Iowa State 15; North Carolina 12; Texas Christian 7; Kansas 5; Wisconsin 4; Air Force 4; Notre Dame 2; Mississippi State 2; Louisiana State 2; Duke 2; East Carolina 1; Coastal Carolina 1.

