Clemson in top group for one of nation's top-ranked QBs

One of the nation’s top-ranked quarterbacks dropped his final 10 schools on Sunday afternoon via social media.

Clemson’s top quarterback target in the class of 2024 — Willis (Texas) five-star D.J. Lagway — is down to Clemson, Arkansas, LSU, Texas A&M, Oklahoma, Florida, Georgia, Southern Cal, Alabama and Baylor.

Lagway (6-2, 225 is ranked as the No. 5 quarterback in the country and the No. 30 overall prospect in the 2024 class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Lagway announced an offer from Clemson on May 31 after a conversation with coach Dabo Swinney. He found himself back on campus that next week and is aiming to return for a game day visit to Memorial Stadium this fall, which would enable him to further build his relationship with Swinney and Brandon Streeter.

“I have a real good relationship with those two coaches,” Lagway told The Clemson Insider back in July. “I talk to Coach Streeter a lot, at least once a week. I try to get on the phone every couple of weeks with Coach Swinney. I talk to them a good amount. I have good conversations with them. We have a good relationship and I’m excited to keep building on it.”

While Lagway is Clemson’s top target, the conversations have shifted away from football and have focused more on life, family and the human aspect of things.

“That’s a huge factor,” Lagway said. “Outside of football, you’ll be around these people for like three-to-four years at a time, so you got to be able to be comfortable on and off the field with them.”

Is there anything about Clemson and its recruiting philosophy that’s stood out to Lagway?

“Really just the family atmosphere is different than all the other schools,” he explained. “That kind of vibe — the Christian-based atmosphere — that makes Clemson stand out from the rest.”

