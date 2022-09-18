Latest AP Poll released after Week 3

The latest AP Top 25 college football poll was released Sunday following Week 3 of the season.

Clemson (3-0, 1-0 ACC) is ranked No. 5 in the new AP Top 25 after its 48-20 win over Louisiana Tech on Saturday night at Death Valley.

The Tigers were also previously ranked No. 5 in the AP Top 25 after Week 2.

Against Louisiana Tech, sophomore running back Will Shipley rushed 12 times for a career-high 139 yards and two touchdowns as the Tigers used a 35-point second half to cruise past the Bulldogs (1-2).

Clemson gained a season-high 521 total yards, including 280 on the ground, and forced four turnovers, leading to 21 Tiger points. The Tigers extended their nation-leading home winning streak to 36 games.

Clemson will return to the road next week when the Tigers travel to face Wake Forest (ranked No. 21 in the latest AP Top 25) this Saturday, Sept. 24. The game will kick off at noon ET on ABC.

You can see the full AP Top 25 following Week 3 of college football action below:

RANK TEAM TREND THIS WEEK POINTS
1
Georgia (3-0)

SEC
@ South Carolina W 48-7
 1,569 (59)
2
Alabama (3-0)

SEC
vs Louisiana-Monroe W 63-7
 1,492 (3)
3
Ohio State (3-0)

Big Ten
vs Toledo W 77-21
 1,473 (1)
4
Michigan (3-0)

Big Ten
vs UConn W 59-0
 1,364
5
Clemson (3-0)

ACC
vs Louisiana Tech W 48-20
 1,268
6
Oklahoma (3-0)

Big 12
@ Nebraska W 49-14
 1,257
7
USC (3-0)

Pac-12
vs Fresno State W 45-17
 1,197
8
Kentucky (3-0)

SEC
1
vs Youngstown State W 31-0
 1,096
9

Big 12
1
vs Arkansas-Pine Bluff W 63-7
 1,071
10
Arkansas (3-0)

SEC
vs Missouri State W 38-27
 920
11
Tennessee (3-0)

SEC
4
vs Akron W 63-6
 866
12
4
vs Texas Tech W 27-14
 781
13
Utah (2-1)

Pac-12
1
vs San Diego State W 35-7
 684
14
Penn State (3-0)

Big Ten
8
@ Auburn W 41-12
 666
15
Oregon (2-1)

Pac-12
10
vs BYU W 41-20
 593
16
Ole Miss (3-0)

SEC
4
@ Georgia Tech W 42-0
 585
17
Baylor (2-1)

Big 12
vs Texas State W 42-7
 494
18
Washington (3-0)

Pac-12
vs Michigan State W 39-28
 485
19
BYU (2-1)

IA Independents
7
@ Oregon L 20-41
 381
20
Florida (2-1)

SEC
2
vs South Florida W 31-28
 360
21

ACC
2
vs Liberty W 37-36
 345
22
Texas (2-1)

Big 12
1
vs UTSA W 41-20
 339
23
Texas A&M (2-1)

SEC
1
vs Miami (FL) W 17-9
 309
24
Pittsburgh (2-1)

ACC
1
@ Western Michigan W 34-13
 181  

 
25
Miami (FL) (2-1)

ACC
12
@ Texas A&M L 9-17
 123
Others receiving votes:

Michigan State 91, Florida State 85, Appalachian State 77, North Carolina 72, Washington State 62, Cincinnati 52, Oregon State 49, Minnesota 48, Kansas 23, Syracuse 7, LSU 6, Wisconsin 4

Dear Old Clemson is excited to announce a limited edition football and poster signed by Clemson’s Avengers.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes. Visit Dear Old Clemson to find out how you can help!

