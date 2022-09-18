Lawrence shines in Week 2 win

Trevor Lawrence shined in the Jacksonville Jaguars’ Week 2 win over the Indianapolis Colts.

The former Clemson quarterback completed 25 of 30 passes for 235 yards and two touchdowns, leading the Jags to a 24-0 victory at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville.

Lawrence completed each of his first seven passes in the game, with the last of those completions being a 10-yard touchdown pass to Christian Kirk that capped a 15-play, 68-yard opening drive by the Jaguars and gave them a 7-0 lead with 2:21 left in the first quarter.

Lawrence later found Kirk again for a 5-yard touchdown pass with 17 seconds remaining in the third quarter that provided the final 24-0 score.

Through two games this season, the 2021 No. 1 overall draft pick has completed 49 of 72 passes for 510 yards and three touchdowns with one interception.

Lawrence and the Jags (1-1) will hit the road to play the Los Angeles Chargers next Sunday.

.@Trevorlawrencee starts 7/7 and our 9-minute drive ends with a beautiful pitch and catch to @ckirk! #INDvsJAX on CBS pic.twitter.com/QL073FkeDN — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) September 18, 2022

Trev is dealing! 8/8 start with this TD. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/l7w4rbJHuN — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) September 18, 2022

At the half:

14/17 🎯

150 Total Yards 🏈

1 TD 🙌 https://t.co/YK26GBKYfI — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) September 18, 2022

Trevor Lawrence today: 🎯 Career high 83.3 completion % (25/30)

🏈 246 total yards

🙌 2 TDs

⭐️ Career high 121.5 QB RTG

✅ Win#DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/ZxUpQ0UIA7 — Austin Pendergist (@apthirteen) September 18, 2022

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

