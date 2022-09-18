Mac Lain: Clemson's defense has not met the standard

Following Clemson’s 48-20 win over Louisiana Tech, former Clemson lineman Eric Mac Lain discussed the defense on the ACC Network’s show The ACC Huddle.

“I think going back to that defense, it is very important to remember these guys were down six, seven stars, like players, guys,” Mac Lain said following the game. “So any time you are having to put in second- and third-team guys, now certainly there is a standard you hope is set — that next man up, you got to go. But you saw that time and time again.”

The secondary was certainly not up to the standard Saturday night.

“You mentioned the corners at halftime just being really soft, not getting that pressure, and quite frankly La. Tech was able to take some whole shots and really pick up some yardage,” Mac Lain said.

While he is not ready to say he is concerned with the Tigers’ defense, there is plenty of room for improvement to meet the expectations.

“So I don’t think concern is the word yet, but the defense needs to do better than they are because we thought this was going to be one of the best-of-all-time types of deals,” Mac Lain said. “And quite frankly right now they have not met that standard.”

