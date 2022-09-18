Peach State RB reports Clemson offer after visit

A standout running back in the 2023 class reported an offer from Clemson on Sunday following his visit to campus for Saturday’s game against Louisiana Tech.

South Paulding (Douglasville, Ga.) three-star Jamarion Wilcox announced the offer on Twitter.

Wilcox (5-10, 195) lists over two dozen total offers, including offers from schools such as Indiana, Kansas State, Kentucky, Louisville, Mississippi State, Purdue, Vanderbilt and Wake Forest.

In four games this season, Wilcox has rushed for 875 yards and 11 touchdowns on 88 carries.

