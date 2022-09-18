Recruits react to Clemson's big win over Louisiana Tech

After Clemson’s 48-20 victory over Louisiana Tech at Memorial Stadium on Saturday night, The Clemson Insider reached out to various Tiger commits and other prospects to get their reactions to the team’s latest win.

Here’s what some recruits had to say:

KingJoseph Edwards, 2024 four-star defensive end/tight end, Buford (Georgia): “Very nice. I wasn’t surprised. Since their first game, they’ve been aggressive defense-wise and moving the ball well on offense. Very well done.”

Ben Roebuck, 2024 four-star offensive lineman, St. Edward (Lakewood, OH.): “I absolutely loved the atmosphere. The stadium was packed and it was such a great experience.”

David Eziomume, 2024 four-star running back, North Cobb (Kennesaw, Ga.): “Amazing, well-played game. Joe Ngata really started it off with that great catch.”

Drew Woodaz, 2024 three-star linebacker, Jesuit (Tampa, Fla.): “It was great getting to see my brother (freshman linebacker Wade Woodaz) play and a whole bunch of young kids step up and help them get a win.”

Ian Flynt, 2024 three-star tight end, Taylor (Katy, TX.): “It was a pretty good game. La. Tech was pretty competitive most of the game, but no one can handle Clemson’s offense. D.J. (Uiagalelei) really knows how to sling it!”

Blake Frazier, 2024 offensive lineman, Vandegrift (Austin, TX.): “I thought it was an awesome win. They played a great game, slower scoring to start, but once they got the offense rolling, they couldn’t be stopped. I think it was amazing how everyone showed up in grey to support the Bresee family. Really cool for sure.”

Mason Fortune, 2024 quarterback, Millbrook (Raleigh, N.C.): “Was a great win. Picked it up in the second half. La. Tech is a solid team. Hope to get down and see a game live in the next few weeks.”

Israel Boyce, 2024 defensive back, College Park (Ga.) Douglas County: “They dominated them on all levels, special teams, defense and offense! The defense held them and the offense put up points.”

Steven O’Dell, 2024 offensive lineman, Broome (Spartanburg, S.C.): “I loved it up there. The atmosphere was amazing. The new lights were awesome and the new video board was great. Before the game, I got to see some new stuff they built onto the football facility. They have anything you could want as a player. I go to speak to Coach (Thomas) Austin again. We got to talk about how my season has been going and how theirs has been going. The food was good pregame. It was a great experience all around. The o-line did a good job last night. They didn’t allow any sacks and had a good game overall. The defense played great, only giving up like 20 rushing yards. It was a good team win.”

John Simmons, 2025 wide receiver, Myrtle Beach (S.C.): “I enjoyed every single second of (Saturday night). That was the best atmosphere of football I have ever been in. I loved it here. Go Tigers!”

Dear Old Clemson is excited to announce a limited edition football and poster signed by Clemson’s Avengers.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes. Visit Dear Old Clemson to find out how you can help!