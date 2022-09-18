Shipley discusses his confidence level in Clemson's offense right now

Following Clemson’s 48-20 win over Louisiana Tech on Saturday night at Death Valley, sophomore running back Will Shipley expressed plenty of confidence in the state of the Tigers’ offense heading into the meat of their schedule, starting with Saturday’s ACC Atlantic Division clash at Wake Forest.

Clemson gained 521 total yards against Louisiana Tech, a season high, and the Tigers’ 280 rushing yards were also a season high — their highest single-game rushing total since a 332-yard rushing effort against Wake Forest last season.

Clemson reached the 40-point threshold for the first time since back-to-back 40-point games against UConn and Wake Forest last season.

“I feel very confident in the offense right now,” said Shipley, who rushed 12 times for a career-high 139 yards with two touchdowns.

“We’ve got things to clean up, but it’s things that you can watch film, and if you’re coachable, you can get in practice and get ready for the game on Saturday, and I believe that’s what it comes down to is being coachable. I think we’ve got a bunch of guys on the offense who want to learn and want to get better throughout the year. So, I’m very comfortable with where we are right now.”

You can watch Shipley’s interview with the media following Saturday’s game below:

Dear Old Clemson is excited to announce a limited edition football and poster signed by Clemson’s Avengers.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes. Visit Dear Old Clemson to find out how you can help!