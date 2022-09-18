Swinney gives latest on where Clemson stands injury wise

During his Zoom conference call on Sunday evening, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney gave an update on where his team stands from an injury standpoint following the Tigers’ 48-20 win over Louisiana Tech on Saturday night at Death Valley.

“Injury wise, we’ve got some guys coming back, some guys that are a little banged up here or there that are day-to-day,” Swinney said. “But again, overall, in a pretty good spot.”

Swinney was asked if there are any players that he knows will be out this week.

“I think it’s just kind of wait-and-see,” Swinney said. “I think we’re at that point where most all these guys are kind of day-to-day, and might be some week-to-week as we move forward. But not anybody right now that I know is out.”

Swinney said following the Louisiana Tech game that sophomore safety Andrew Mukuba fell at practice and dislocated his elbow, while defensive tackle Tre Williams is nursing a knee and cornerback Nate Wiggins has a hip flexor. Swinney said defensive tackle Tyler Davis “probably could’ve played” and added that “we’ll see where (Xavier Thomas) is as well.”

Clemson will face Wake Forest in Winston-Salem this Saturday. The game will kick off at noon ET on ABC.

