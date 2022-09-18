Swinney gives update on Mukuba's injury

During his postgame press conference following Clemson’s 48-20 over Louisiana Tech on Saturday night at Death Valley, head coach Dabo Swinney gave an update on the Tigers’ starting safety who missed the game.

Swinney said sophomore Andrew Mukuba fell at practice and dislocated his elbow.

“It went right back in. Nothing’s broken or anything like that,” Swinney explained. “But he’s going to probably have to play with a brace on it to where it can’t lock out all the way. So, we’ll have to protect him a little bit.”

Swinney added that Mukuba wanted to play in Saturday’s game against the Bulldogs.

“He’s a tough, tough nut,” Swinney said. “So, they’ll re-evaluate him and see where he is. Just get the right type of brace on him so his elbow won’t come all the way extended, so it will heal it up. As the season goes, they’ll slowly unlock it and take it off.”

