Where is Clemson in ESPN's latest CFB power rankings?

ESPN released its latest college football power rankings after Week 3 of the season.

Clemson (3-0, 1-0 ACC) stayed at No. 8 in the power rankings following its 48-20 win over Louisiana Tech on Saturday night at Death Valley.

“Though the final score indicates the Tigers might have had an easy time against Louisiana Tech in a 48-20 win, there are definite areas where this team can improve,” ESPN’s Andrea Adelson wrote. “Once again, the offense was inconsistent in the first half, and the banged-up defense gave up some uncharacteristic plays, particularly in the secondary. The best player Clemson has going for it is Will Shipley, who had 139 yards rushing and two rushing touchdowns. D.J. Uiagalelei threw for 221 yards and two scores and added another 62 yards on the ground.”

The Tigers were also ranked No. 8 in ESPN’s power rankings after Week 2.

Up next for Clemson is a trip to Wake Forest (Saturday, noon, ABC). The Demon Deacons are ranked No. 17 in ESPN’s latest power rankings following their 37-36 home win over Liberty on Saturday.

Besides Clemson and Wake Forest, the other ACC teams in ESPN’s latest power rankings are NC State (No. 12), Florida State (No. 23) and Pittsburgh (No. 24).

Georgia is No. 1 overall in ESPN’s latest power rankings, with Alabama, Ohio State, Southern Cal and Michigan rounding out the top five, in that order.

Dear Old Clemson is excited to announce a limited edition football and poster signed by Clemson’s Avengers.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes. Visit Dear Old Clemson to find out how you can help!