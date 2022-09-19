Bad news for a former Tiger in the NFL

Bad news for a former Tiger in the NFL

Football

Bad news for a former Tiger in the NFL

By September 19, 2022 12:52 pm

By |

Bad news regarding a former Clemson offensive lineman in the NFL:

Tremayne Anchrum of the Los Angeles Rams has unfortunately suffered a significant injury.

Anchrum has a fractured fibula that will require surgery. He will be placed on injured reserve and is out indefinitely, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Anchrum, who was drafted by the Rams in the seventh round (250th overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft, made his first career NFL start (at right guard) in the Rams’ game against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday but had to be taken off the field in a cart with his injury after only two plays.

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images 

Come out to support Clemson baseball at Dear Old Clemson’s event on September 30 at the Madren Conference Center.  New head coach Erik Bakich will speak and most of next year’s team will be on hand.  Get your tickets today or sign up for the Orange level or higher of the Tiger Club to get free access to all Dear Old Clemson events. Dear Old Clemson.

, , , , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

reply
1hr

GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference and its television partners announced the following football game times and networks for Oct. 1. Saturday, Oct. 1 Louisville at Boston (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home