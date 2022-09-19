Bad news for a former Tiger in the NFL

Bad news regarding a former Clemson offensive lineman in the NFL:

Tremayne Anchrum of the Los Angeles Rams has unfortunately suffered a significant injury.

Anchrum has a fractured fibula that will require surgery. He will be placed on injured reserve and is out indefinitely, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Anchrum, who was drafted by the Rams in the seventh round (250th overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft, made his first career NFL start (at right guard) in the Rams’ game against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday but had to be taken off the field in a cart with his injury after only two plays.

#Rams OL Tremayne Anchrum, who was making his first start, suffered a fractured fibula and will have surgery and head to IR, source said. He’s out indefinitely. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 19, 2022

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

Come out to support Clemson baseball at Dear Old Clemson’s event on September 30 at the Madren Conference Center. New head coach Erik Bakich will speak and most of next year’s team will be on hand. Get your tickets today or sign up for the Orange level or higher of the Tiger Club to get free access to all Dear Old Clemson events. Dear Old Clemson.