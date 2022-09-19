Bart Boatwright's Second Photo Gallery from Saturday Night

Football

The first night game of the season was a great atmosphere and the Tigers took care of business defeating Louisiana Tech 48-20.

Check out some more great pictures from Saturday night’s win in Death Valley in Bart Boatwright’s second Photo Gallery.

