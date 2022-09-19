Conn asked about status of Jones' injury

Clemson co-defensive coordinator Mickey Conn on Monday briefly discussed the status of one of the Tigers’ defensive starters injured during last week’s win over Louisiana Tech

Conn was asked about the status of cornerback Sheridan Jones, who was banged up early in the game and did not play in the second half. Jones was seen riding a stationary bike on the sideline at one point.

“I do not have an update on Sheridan,” Conn said. “As far as I know, he’s full go and ready to go. But that will be a coach (Dabo) Swinney question.”

Jones, a senior, has six tackles and a pass breakup for the Tigers through the first three games. Swinney will hold his weekly press conference Wednesday ahead of Clemson’s game at No. 21 Wake Forest on Saturday.

