Conn gives update on pair of injured defensive backs

During his media availability Monday, Clemson co-defensive coordinator/safeties coach Mickey Conn gave an update on a couple of injured defensive backs.

Conn was asked if he anticipates having sophomore safety Andrew Mukuba and sophomore cornerback Nate Wiggins back this weekend for Saturday’s game at Wake Forest.

“We’re hoping. We’re hoping,” Conn said. “I know our doctors and trainers (are doing their best) to get them ready. That’d be a big shot in the arm.”

Head coach Dabo Swinney said following the Louisiana Tech game that Mukuba fell at practice and dislocated his elbow, while Wiggins has a hip flexor.

Wiggins broke up a pass at Georgia Tech, while Mukuba made four tackles in the season opener against the Yellow Jackets and recorded his first career interception on Clemson’s first play of the season from scrimmage. Mukuba added three tackles vs. Furman.

