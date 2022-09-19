Friday Night Lights: How did future Tigers fare in Week 5?

It’s time for this week’s edition of Friday Night Lights.

The Clemson Insider tracked the weekly individual performances of Clemson’s 20 verbal commitments from the 2023 class. Here are the results from Week 5:

Markus Dixon

Dixon — a 6-foot-5, 230-pound three-star tight end out of Warminster (Pa.) Archbishop Wood — recorded two catches for 110 yards and a touchdown in his team’s 14-6 win over Northeast (Philadelphia, Pa.).

Noble Johnson

Johnson — a 6-foot-3, 205-pound four-star wide receiver out of Rockwall (Texas) — recorded six catches for 141 yards and two touchdowns in his team’s 38-31 win over South Grand Prairie (Texas) High School on Thursday.

Ian Reed

The four-star offensive lineman out of Vandegrift (Austin, TX.) helped his team to a 41-13 victory over Round Rock (Texas) Stony Point in a home district game Friday night.

Harris Sewell

The four-star offensive lineman out of Permian (Odessa, TX.) helped his team to a 28-27 win over Haker Heights (Texas) in a home non-conference game Friday night.

AJ Hoffler

Hoffler — a 6-foot-5, 240-pound four-star defensive end out of College Park (Ga.) Woodward Academy — recorded 1.5 sacks in his team’s 52-0 win over Morrow (Georgia) on Friday.

David Ojiegbe

Ojiegbe — a 6-foot-4 245-pound four-star defensive end out of Washington (D.C.) St John’s College High School — recorded six tackles (four for loss) in his team’s 49-3 win over Tottenville (Staten Island, NY) on Saturday.

Vic Burley

The four-star defensive lineman out of Warner Robins (Georgia) and his team fell in a 14-7 loss to Dutchtown (Hampton, Ga.) in a home conference game Friday night.

Jamal Anderson

The Clemson Insider was in attendance for Hoschton (Ga.) Mill Creek’s 52-36 win over Ellenwood (Ga.) Cedar Grove on Friday. Anderson — a 6-foot-4, 205-pound four-star linebacker — recorded 4.5 tackles, two quarterback pressures and a quarterback hit in the win.

Dee Crayton

Crayton — a 6-foot-2, 216-pound four-star linebacker out of Denmark (Alpharetta, Ga.) — totaled four carries for 26 yards and two touchdowns in his team’s 17-14 win over Pebblebrook (Mableton, Ga.) on Friday.

Defensive statistics are pending.

Avieon Terrell

The four-star cornerback out of Westlake (Atlanta, Ga.) helped his team to a 42-14 win over Newton (Covington, Ga.) in a home nonconference game Friday night.

Branden Strozier

The four-star cornerback out of Alpharetta (Ga.) St. Francis and his team fell in a 31-7 loss to Hartwell (Ga.) Hart County in an away nonconference game Friday night.

Shelton Lewis

The three-star cornerback out of Stockbridge (Georgia) helped his team to a 49-2 victory over Hampton (Georgia) in a home conference game Friday night.

Rob Billings

Billings — a 6-foot-2, 190-pound safety out of Milton (Alpharetta, Ga.) recorded eight tackles and three assists in his team’s 36-21 win over Alpharetta (Georgia) Friday. Billings also should have added an interception, but it was reversed on a questionable call.

Additional notes: Birmingham (Ala.) Briarwood Christian School five-star quarterback Christopher Vizzina, First Baptist Academy (Naples, Fla.) four-star tight end Olsen Patt Henry and Rome (Georgia) four-star defensive lineman Stephiylan Green all had bye weeks.

Thompson (Alabaster, Ala.) five-star defensive lineman Peter Woods, McDonough (Ga.) Eagle’s Landing Christian Academy four-star offensive lineman Zechariah Owens and Sumner (Riverview, Fla.) four-star athlete Kylen Webb were all sidelined Friday due to injuries.

Cambridge (MA.) Buckingham Browne & Nichols four-star wide receiver Ronan Hanafin’s senior season doesn’t get underway until this Saturday, Sept. 24.

