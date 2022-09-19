Shipley, Putnam collect ACC Weekly Honors

CLEMSON, S.C. — The Atlantic Coast Conference announced today that center Will Putnam (Offensive Lineman of the Week) and running back Will Shipley (Running Back of the Week) have earned ACC Player of the Week honors for their performances in Clemson’s 48-20 win against Louisiana Tech on Saturday.

The selections are Clemson’s first and second of the season. With the addition of the duo’s honors this week, Clemson has now garnered a total of 555 ACC weekly honors since 1968.

Putnam’s selection is the first of his career. Shipley’s selection is the fourth ACC weekly honor of his career, including three ACC Rookie of the Week selections as a true freshman in 2021. He becomes the 27th Clemson player since 1968 to earn at least four career ACC weekly awards.

Putnam graded at 92 percent with two knockdowns against Louisiana Tech, according to Clemson’s coaching staff. He centered an offensive line that helped power Clemson to 280 rushing yards and 241 passing yards, moving Clemson to 57-0 when both passing and rushing for 200-plus yards under Dabo Swinney. Clemson’s 280 rushing yards were a season high, its highest single-game rushing total since a 332-yard rushing effort against Wake Forest last season.

Shipley rushed 12 times for a career-high 139 yards with two touchdowns on Saturday. In the process, he became the first Clemson player in records back to 1950 to open a season with multiple rushing touchdowns in each of the first three games of a season. He now stands as only the fifth ACC player (and third ACC running back) since 2000 to rush for multiple touchdowns in each of the first three games of a season.