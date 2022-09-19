Swinney gives latest update on Xavier Thomas

During his radio call-in show Monday night, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney gave an update on Xavier Thomas.

The fifth-year defensive end hasn’t played in Clemson’s first three games as he continues to work his way back from a foot injury he sustained during preseason camp.

“I can’t wait to see him, and hopefully it’s sooner than later,” Swinney said. “He just looks amazing, and he’s really, really close.”

Thomas started 10 of the 12 games he played last season, finishing with 27 tackles, 3.5 sacks and 5.5 tackles for loss. He also had a team-high 17 quarterback pressures a season ago.

“He has really become a leader and has really bought in to being the best version of himself, and it’s just awesome to see,” Swinney said. “He’s a great guy to pull for, and hopefully when he gets back, he’ll be able to have the success that he deserves and that he’s worked for.”

