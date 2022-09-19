What They Are Saying: Clemson-on-Clemson crime in NFL game

There was some major Clemson-on-Clemson crime in a wild NFL game Sunday.
In overtime of the game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Arizona Cardinals, Hunter Renfrow caught a ball and fumbled for the second time in three plays when fellow former Tiger Isaiah Simmons jarred the ball loose with a hit on Renfrow.
Byron Murphy Jr. scooped up Renfrow’s fumble and returned it 59 yards for a touchdown with 3:51 left in overtime to give the Cardinals a 29-23 win in a game in which they trailed by 20 points in the second half.
Check out what they are saying about the Tiger-on-Tiger crime:
SCOOP AND SCORE FOR THE WIN!
Cardinals score 22 unanswered points in the 4th quarter and OT to win! #AZvsLV pic.twitter.com/9sHEfc3Bhl
— NFL (@NFL) September 18, 2022
Clemson on clemson crime 😂🥴 https://t.co/2RZJEkJjHC
— KJ Henry (@thekjhenry) September 19, 2022
Clemson on Clemson crime- oh my. Raiders-Cards
— Philip Sikes (@PSikes21) September 18, 2022
Isaiah Simmons. You a bad man brudda @isaiahsimmons25
— Diondre Overton (@diondreoverton_) September 18, 2022
Tiger on Tiger crime…
— Eric Mac Lain (@EricMacLain) September 18, 2022
Ballgame. What an absolute wild finish. Hunter Renfrow fumbles the ball fighting for yards and the Cardinals return it 62 yards for a touchdown and that’s the game in OT. What an unreal game.
— James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) September 18, 2022
GETGIOETHGIUETHGETIUGHTULGHRTEILUGHTUKGBTDKJGBDFKJGNDFSKJGNDFGHDIFUGHDFGDRSGDSFGFDGREGYERIFURHWF pic.twitter.com/kelYbRqgec
— Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) September 18, 2022
#Cardinals comeback to win in OT as Isaiah Simmons forces Hunter Renfrow fumble that Bryon Murphy returns it for a scoop and score.
Arizona 29, Las Vegas #Raiders 23 Final.
Wow.
Absolutely wow. pic.twitter.com/UwS0fp3WLm
— Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) September 19, 2022
Clemson on Clemson crime: Simmons v Renfrow. Unreal. pic.twitter.com/sh1YWH0n1I
— John Ellis (@1PantherPlace) September 18, 2022
Isaiah Simmons forces the fumble on his former teammate Hunter Renfrow. Some major Clemson-on-Clemson crime.
— Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) September 18, 2022
Heck of a play by Isaiah Simmons, knocking that ball out of the hands of Renfrow#AZvsLV
— Craig Grialou (@CraigAZSports) September 18, 2022
Isaiah Simmons to Hunter Renfrow…#Clemson pic.twitter.com/UhK5dWyIV4
— Gabe McDonald (@GabeMcDonald_) September 18, 2022
–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images
