What They Are Saying: Clemson-on-Clemson crime in NFL game

There was some major Clemson-on-Clemson crime in a wild NFL game Sunday.

In overtime of the game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Arizona Cardinals, Hunter Renfrow caught a ball and fumbled for the second time in three plays when fellow former Tiger Isaiah Simmons jarred the ball loose with a hit on Renfrow.

Byron Murphy Jr. scooped up Renfrow’s fumble and returned it 59 yards for a touchdown with 3:51 left in overtime to give the Cardinals a 29-23 win in a game in which they trailed by 20 points in the second half.

Check out what they are saying about the Tiger-on-Tiger crime:

SCOOP AND SCORE FOR THE WIN! Cardinals score 22 unanswered points in the 4th quarter and OT to win! #AZvsLV pic.twitter.com/9sHEfc3Bhl — NFL (@NFL) September 18, 2022

Clemson on clemson crime 😂🥴 https://t.co/2RZJEkJjHC — KJ Henry (@thekjhenry) September 19, 2022

Clemson on Clemson crime- oh my. Raiders-Cards — Philip Sikes (@PSikes21) September 18, 2022

Isaiah Simmons. You a bad man brudda @isaiahsimmons25 — Diondre Overton (@diondreoverton_) September 18, 2022

Tiger on Tiger crime… — Eric Mac Lain (@EricMacLain) September 18, 2022

Ballgame. What an absolute wild finish. Hunter Renfrow fumbles the ball fighting for yards and the Cardinals return it 62 yards for a touchdown and that’s the game in OT. What an unreal game. — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) September 18, 2022

#Cardinals comeback to win in OT as Isaiah Simmons forces Hunter Renfrow fumble that Bryon Murphy returns it for a scoop and score. Arizona 29, Las Vegas #Raiders 23 Final. Wow. Absolutely wow. pic.twitter.com/UwS0fp3WLm — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) September 19, 2022

Clemson on Clemson crime: Simmons v Renfrow. Unreal. pic.twitter.com/sh1YWH0n1I — John Ellis (@1PantherPlace) September 18, 2022

Isaiah Simmons forces the fumble on his former teammate Hunter Renfrow. Some major Clemson-on-Clemson crime. — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) September 18, 2022

Heck of a play by Isaiah Simmons, knocking that ball out of the hands of Renfrow#AZvsLV — Craig Grialou (@CraigAZSports) September 18, 2022

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

