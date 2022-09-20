Fast-rising local lineman explains what stood out to him at Clemson

Last Saturday, Clemson played host to a fast-rising in-state offensive line prospect.

Greenville (S.C.) High’s Julius Tate — a 6-foot-4. 305-pound junior in the class of 2024 — was in attendance for Clemson’s 35-12 win over Furman on Saturday, Sept. 10, at Memorial Stadium. Tate was joined by his mother and stepfather.

“A big thing that stood out to me was the energy from the fans in the crowd and especially the chants,” he recently told The Clemson Insider in a message. “When I visit Clemson, I always feel welcomed by the coaches with the vibes they give, and when I got to meet more coaches and hear about their backgrounds, I felt more comfortable with them.”

Tate had the chance to catch up with Clemson offensive line coach Thomas Austin this past Saturday. His first time being back on campus since he participated in the Dabo Swinney Camp earlier this summer.

“I talked with Coach Austin and he told me he was glad I could make it,” Tate recalled. “We had a fun conversation about Notre Dame versus Ohio State.”

As far as future game day visits are concerned, Tate has scheduled trips to Florida State and Mercer. He’s looking to visit more schools as the season progresses, but he hasn’t scheduled those just yet.

While Clemson may keep an eye on him during his junior campaign, Tate knows that he has to prove himself in the trenches to receive an offer from the in-state school.

“That’s what my goal is this season,” he told The Clemson Insider earlier this month, “to prove myself.”

Tate, who holds offers from Miami (OH) and South Carolina State, understands that proving himself during his junior campaign will be pivotal to him and his recruitment going forward.

Dear Old Clemson is excited to announce a limited edition football and poster signed by Clemson’s Avengers.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes. Visit Dear Old Clemson to find out how you can help!