Former Clemson WR has strong game in return from injury

A former Clemson star receiver suffered an injury in Week 1 of the NFL season but returned to the field in Week 2 and had a strong game Sunday.

Tee Higgins led the Cincinnati Bengals in receptions (6), receiving yards (71) and targets (10) while catching a 5-yard touchdown pass in the Bengals’ 20-17 loss to the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

A week earlier, Higgins sustained a concussion in the second quarter of the Bengals’ eventual home loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. He caught both of his targets for 27 yards prior to leaving the game and not returning, but was obviously cleared in time to play against Dallas in Week 2 and made his presence felt against the Cowboys.

Higgins is coming off a big year in 2021, when he racked up 74 receptions for 1,091 yards and six touchdowns during the regular season before adding 18 catches for 309 yards and two touchdowns over the course of the Bengals’ Super Bowl run — including his 100-yard receiving, two-score performance against the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI.

In 32 career NFL games so far, the 2020 second-round draft pick has recorded 149 receptions for 2,097 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Higgins and the Bengals (0-2) will travel to play the New York Jets (1-1) this Sunday.

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

Come out to support Clemson baseball at Dear Old Clemson’s event on September 30 at the Madren Conference Center. New head coach Erik Bakich will speak and most of next year’s team will be on hand. Get your tickets today or sign up for the Orange level or higher of the Tiger Club to get free access to all Dear Old Clemson events. Dear Old Clemson.