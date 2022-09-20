National analyst: 'Clemson has a lot of work to do'

A national college football analyst published his report card following Week 3 of the college football season, handing out grades to the teams that were in contention for the College Football Playoff National Championship, according to odds from Caesars Sportsbook before the third week of college football action.

CBS Sports analyst Barrett Sallee gave Clemson a “B-” grade for its 48-20 win over Louisiana Tech at Death Valley last Saturday, writing that the Tigers have “a lot of work to do” to be mentioned in the same breath with a trio of playoff and national title contenders in Georgia, Alabama and Ohio State.

“The 48-20 win over Louisiana Tech looks dominating on the scoreboard, but the No. 5 Tigers only led 13-6 at halftime and starting quarterback DJ Uiagalelei only completed 59% of his passes,” Sallee wrote. “Clemson has a lot of work to do in order to be mentioned in the same conversation with Georgia, Alabama and Ohio State.”

Georgia is coming off a dominant 48-7 win at South Carolina, while Alabama trounced UL Monroe in Tuscaloosa, 63-7. Ohio State crushed Toledo in Columbus, 77-21.

The Bulldogs, Crimson Tide and Buckeyes are ranked Nos. 1-3, respectively, in both the latest AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll. Clemson is No. 5 in both polls behind No. 4 Michigan, which shut out UConn in Ann Arbor, 59-0.

Up next for the Tigers is a road trip to Wake Forest (No. 16 Coaches Poll, No. 21 AP Top 25) this Saturday, Sept. 24. The game will kick off at noon ET on ABC.