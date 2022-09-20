Where is Clemson in this national analyst's updated top 8 rankings?

A national college football analyst released his updated top eight rankings following Week 3 of the season.

Former Florida State quarterback and current CBS Sports analyst Danny Kanell has Clemson ranked No. 5.

As you can see in his tweet below, Kanell has two SEC teams in his top three with Georgia being No. 1 and Alabama being No. 3. A pair of Big Ten teams round out the top four in Ohio State at No. 2 and Michigan at No. 4.

Behind Clemson, Kanell has the Big 12’s Oklahoma at No. 6, the Pac-12’s Southern Cal at No. 7 and another Big Ten team, Penn State, at No. 8.

Georgia is coming off a dominant 48-7 win at South Carolina in Week 3, while Alabama trounced UL Monroe in Tuscaloosa, 63-7. Ohio State crushed Toledo in Columbus, 77-21, and Michigan shut out UConn in Ann Arbor, 59-0.

Oklahoma, meanwhile, went on the road and routed Nebraska, 49-14. Southern Cal played host to Fresno State and won convincingly, 45-17. Penn State traveled to Auburn and defeated the SEC’s Tigers, 41-12.

Clemson, of course, beat Louisiana Tech by a score of 48-20 at Death Valley last Saturday. The Tigers, ranked No. 5 in both the AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll, are set to face Wake Forest (No. 16 Coaches Poll, No. 21 AP Top 25) in Winston-Salem this Saturday, Sept. 24. The game will kick off at noon ET on ABC.

Week 3 #DKtop8 1. Georgia

2. Ohio State

3. Bama

4. Michigan

5. Clemson

6. Oklahoma

7. USC

8. Penn State — Danny Kanell (@dannykanell) September 18, 2022

