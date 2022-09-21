4-star Peach State wideout gets first feel for Clemson

Sacovie White wanted to check out Clemson for himself, to see if Dabo Swinney’s program would be a good fit.

That’s why the four-star athlete out of Cass (Cartersville, Ga.) was in attendance for Clemson’s 48-20 win over Louisiana Tech on Saturday. This past weekend marked the fast-rising Peach State wideout’s first time on campus and the Tigers knocked their first impression with White out of the park.

White, who was accompanied by his mother and sister, said that as soon as they got in the car following Saturday’s game, all they could talk about was the visit.

“It was great. I really liked it,” White said of his visit in a phone interview with The Clemson Insider Tuesday night. “Mainly, it was just the atmosphere. The fans really love you there and (Clemson) does a lot. They show you a lot of love. I like that.”

“It was fun. I got to experience a night game before and night games are always, always cool,” he continued, “so, that was a good experience. The coaches really (stood out) and how they try to find out about you so fast.”

White spoke with both Clemson wide receivers coach Tyler Grisham, as well as cornerbacks coach Mike Reed.

“They were just talking to me about what position I would be playing up there,” White recalled. “That week, it was really just me getting up there, seeing the facilities, but then they said next time, I would really be with my position group. They just wanted to get me up there so I could see what it’s like, what a game would be like, especially a night game — those are always fun.”

After getting to meet Grisham, White repeated what recruits often say about Clemson’s wide receivers coach once they get to meet him, that Grisham is the same man that he is over the phone.

“It’s just really a bond thing that I’m trying to build with him,” White explained. “I’m a late bloomer and they really hadn’t known about me. So, now it’s just about building that bond, building that chemistry, where we can see what we can do at the next level to where they offer me or whatever it is.”

This weekend, White will be in Athens to watch No. 1 Georgia take on Kent State. He’s also looking to visit Auburn, Texas, Texas A&M, Notre Dame, Ohio State and some other schools in the Southeast, to name a few.

White is looking forward to getting back to Clemson on Saturday, Oct. 1, when the Tigers play host to N.C. State. This time around, White will be accompanied by his entire family.

“We just want to go to a game that we can see them compete in,” he said. “That right there is just gonna show us what type of team they are, what they do, how they move the ball, what the defense does and just see what it would be like if I fit in there or I don’t fit in there. My parents just want me to fit in a place where they feel like it’s gonna be home for me. That’s what I really want, just the team chemistry and the bond, not just on the field, but off the field too. That’s really it.”

Still, White got a good feel for Clemson’s offensive game plan against La. Tech and as a receiver, he appreciated the way the Tigers spread the football and gave their wideouts a chance to make plays.

White said that he watched Clemson true freshman receiver Antonio Williams a little bit and talked with Grisham about how they utilize the Dutch Fork (Irmo, S.C.) product.

“That’s what they compare me to,” he said.

Dear Old Clemson is excited to announce a limited edition football and poster signed by Clemson’s Avengers.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes. Visit Dear Old Clemson to find out how you can help!