After baptism-by-fire rookie season, Tate 'playing free' along Clemson's offensive line

Marcus Tate isn’t necessarily where he wants to be yet, but he’s glad he’s not where he used to be.

Tate is the second-youngest member of Clemson’s offensive line. Only freshmen tackle Blake Miller has played fewer snaps among the starting five up front, but Tate isn’t too far removed from being in Miller’s shoes. Tate was the lone true freshman starter among the group a year ago, winning the starting job at left guard during preseason camp.

Like many first-year offensive linemen, the learning curve was a steep one. Tate’s introduction to college football came against eventual national champion Georgia, which had three defensive linemen off last year’s team taken in the first round of this year’s NFL Draft. Tate’s youth fed into inconsistency, and he was eventually pulled from the starting lineup.

Tate bounced in and out of throughout his first season with the Tigers but got plenty of experience. He logged 628 snaps over 13 games with eight starts.

“I never really had any doubt in myself that I could play at this level,” Tate said. “I think just the fact that I was able to play as a freshman proved that I did belong here. Also, I just have a lot of good people around me that’s encouraged me and kept me motivated to know that I deserve to be here.”

Tate reclaimed his starting job entering this season and has looked more natural than overwhelmed in Year Two. After admittedly doing a lot of thinking as a freshman trying to get caught up, Tate said he’s more at ease playing the game that made him a highly sought-after prospect coming out of NSU University School in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

“Definitely I’m just more comfortable with where I’m at,” he said. “I don’t really feel like I’m trying to pick up on too many different things or worrying about my play right now. I’m just playing free, just trying to stay disciplined to my routine every day and just focus on what I can control.”

Tate said that’s not something he did much of last season.

“I felt like a lot of things last year were me being in my own head, trying to get the playbook down a little bit better and technique issues,” he said.

Tate still isn’t a finished product going through his second season. Specifically, he said his technique could still use some work. But the 6-foot-5, 325-pounder has been part of the same starting offensive line for each of the Tigers’ first three games, paving the way for an offense that’s upped its point production to more than 41 points per game – a significant uptick from the 26.3 Clemson averaged a season ago.

A good chunk of that production has come through the air with the running game still working to find some consistent footing, but Clemson had its most fruitful rushing performance of the young season with 280 yards on the ground against Louisiana Tech its last time out. The group has also been credited by Swinney for giving up just one sack thus far.

“The growth is very inspiring,” Tate said of the offensive line. “I think we’re very cohesive right now. It’s probably the most cohesive we’ve been in a while.”

For Tate, those strides have come, at least in part, as a result of less mental encumbrances.

“At this part of the season, just to be able to focus on playing free and having fun out there,” Tate said. “That’s something I’ve really enjoyed this season, and it’s made it much easier when I’m on the field.”

