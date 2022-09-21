Ex-NFL receiver on a former Tiger: 'He still has juice'

A former NFL wide receiver, who spent the majority of his professional career playing with the Green Bay Packers and star quarterback Aaron Rodgers, believes a former Clemson wideout will be Rodgers’ go-to guy by the end of this season.

James Jones, the NFL’s receiving touchdowns leader in 2012 who won a Super Bowl with Green Bay two seasons prior, says former Tiger and current Packer Sammy Watkins will emerge as the No. 1 receiver for Rodgers as the season progresses.

Watkins reeled in three receptions for a game-high 93 yards during the Packers’ 27-10 win over the Chicago Bears on NBC’s “Sunday Night Football” this past weekend, helping Green Bay put up points on three separate scoring drives.

“I’m gonna say Sammy Watkins (will be the go-to receiver). And the reason why I say Sammy Watkins is because Sammy Watkins, as you can see from (Sunday) night, he still has juice,” Jones said on Up and Adams with Kay Adams.

“He still can run routes, he still can make plays after the catch. I think it’s just a matter of time before him and Aaron Rodgers’ chemistry gets on the right page.”

Once that happens, Jones says, Watkins will see plenty of targets.

“When you see a lot of targets and have a lot of chances to make plays, you’re going to find yourself making some plays,” Jones said. “And I see Coach LaFleur (Packers head coach Matt LaFleur) finding ways – hey, he’s the No. 1 read on this play — finding ways to get him involved. But I think Sammy is that guy.”

Watkins, who signed a one-year deal with the Packers this past offseason, has recorded 354 receptions for 5,170 yards and 34 touchdowns over his NFL career (2014-22) with the Buffalo Bills, Los Angeles Rams, Kansas City Chiefs, Baltimore Ravens and Packers since being selected by the Bills with the fourth overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft.

“He’s explosive, can run really good routes,” Jones said. “I think he’ll be the No. 1 receiver for the Packers when this thing is all said and done.”

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

