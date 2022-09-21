Finebaum on Clemson: 'They're still a mystery'

ESPN’s Paul Finebaum and Heather Dinich joined the network’s Get Up show to discuss the latest in college football.

Dinich, who covers the College Football Playoff for ESPN, was asked what’s at stake for Clemson this weekend and what happens if the fifth-ranked Tigers lose their game at No. 21 Wake Forest (Saturday, noon ET on ABC).

“If Clemson loses this game, then the ACC’s place in the College Football Playoff becomes in jeopardy immediately,” Dinich said. “Because when you look at them, they (would) need help then to win the Atlantic Division, and their schedule isn’t great. They need Notre Dame and South Carolina to finish with respectable seasons in the CFP’s top 25. Because you’ve got USC out there, you’ve got maybe Texas, other Power Five conference champions with potentially better resumes.”

Finebaum was then asked the question, how good is Clemson (3-0, 1-0 ACC)?

“They’re still a mystery,” he said. “They haven’t really done anything yet. … If they lose this game, it’s over. I don’t care what South Carolina does. I don’t care what Notre Dame does. Just cross off the ACC. Say a prayer for them.”

To clarify that statement, Finebaum was asked if he’s saying the entire ACC’s College Football Playoff hopes ride on Clemson and the result of Saturday’s game in Winston-Salem.

“They are the best team in the conference,” Finebaum said. “I know Wake Forest went to the championship game last year, and they played Pittsburgh. Clemson really is their shot. North Carolina’s still cobbling a season together. But I’m just saving the folks in the back room the research probabilities. Don’t worry about it. Clemson loses, move on.”

Dinich then questioned Finebaum regarding whether the Tigers are in fact the best team in the ACC.

“Are they the best team in the conference? Because I haven’t seen anything yet that shows that,” she said. “They’ve been beating up on teams with the last name ‘Tech’ so far. They have a lot of questions, in my mind. They might not win this game. That’s why we’re having this conversation.”

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

