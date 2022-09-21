Lawrence draws praise from Jags head coach after 'outstanding' performance

In the second game of his second season as the starting quarterback for the Jacksonville Jaguars, former Clemson star Trevor Lawrence had arguably the best outing of his young professional career.

The 2021 No. 1 overall draft pick completed 25 of 30 passes (a career-high completion percentage of 83.3 percent) while throwing for 235 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions in the Jaguars’ 24-0 win over the Indianapolis Colts at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville.

That performance by Lawrence garnered praise from Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson during his Monday press conference.

“He did an outstanding job in the game just delivering the football, and [he was] very accurate too,” Pederson said.

Pederson also tipped his cap to his coaching staff for doing their part to put Lawrence in a position to be successful.

“My hats off to Press Taylor, the (offensive) coordinator, and Jim Bob (passing game coordinator Jim Bob Cooter), (quarterbacks coach) Mike McCoy, the guys, for really putting together a great plan and really helping Trevor,” he said. “That’s something that we, as a coaching staff, kind of take away even from the week before. We got to help our guys, right. We can’t just throw a bunch of plays out there and expect him to execute. We’ve got to help him.

“So, that’s why we practice, that’s why we go out and do the things we do, and I thought Trevor really did an outstanding job (Sunday) getting the ball out of his hand. He saw things really well. There were a lot of catch, break tackles, get first downs, things like that. He threw hot a couple times. So, those are all the things that he’s capable of doing, and yeah, we continue to work on that stuff every week.”

Pederson praised Lawrence for the job he did helping the offense stay disciplined against a sound Colts defense led by coordinator Gus Bradley, a former Jaguars head coach.

“We knew going into this game, listen, this is a Gus Bradley defense – they’re going to be sound at what they do, they’re going to be in the right spots, so we have to be in the right spots and we have to be disciplined in the passing game,” he said. “And there are some areas of the field that you can try to get after, but yet the ball has to come out on time because they rally and tackle.

“So, I thought Trevor did a great job in that aspect of just getting the ball out of his hand, getting it to the right spot. Guys stayed disciplined in the game like we talked about and executed that well.”

Through two games this season, Lawrence has completed 49 of 72 passes (68.1 percent) for 510 yards and three touchdowns with one interception.

Lawrence and the Jags (1-1) will hit the road to play the Los Angeles Chargers next Sunday.

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

