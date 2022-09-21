Swinney Wednesday Press Conference Report

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney gave the latest on the Tigers as they prepare for Wake Forest. Swinney discussed the Deacons, injuries, attending the funeral service for Ella, the impact on his team and much more.

Watch coach Swinney’s Wednesday press conference:

