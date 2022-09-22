4-star Sunshine State LB had 'fantastic' first gameday visit to Clemson

A top athlete from the Sunshine State, with a tie to Clemson, returned to Tiger Town for the Louisiana Tech game this past weekend.

Navarre (Fla.) 2024 four-star linebacker Zavier Hamilton was back on campus last Saturday for Clemson’s 48-20 win over Louisiana Tech, after competing at the Dabo Swinney Camp back in June.

“It was fantastic. I had so much fun,” Hamilton told The Clemson Insider in a phone interview Tuesday night. “(What stood out) is the fact that they were playing La. Tech and the entire stadium was still packed out. That was the crazy part for me. It wasn’t like a rivalry game or nothing, but the entire stadium was packed.”

“It was absolutely amazing,” he said of the atmosphere in The Valley. “I couldn’t have even imagined that and it was so much fun.”

While Hamilton is listed as an athlete by several recruiting services, Clemson is looking at the talented Sunshine State prospect to play linebacker. So, it comes as no surprise that he keyed in on the Tigers’ linebackers during Clemson’s 28-point win over La. Tech on Saturday.

“I like how they play,” Hamilton said. “I like the way that Coach Goodwin utilizes them a lot, like in coverage too. It’s not just sitting and running, nothing like that. I watched two of their linebackers get picks in the game, it was crazy.”

Hamilton sees himself in the mold of Barrett Carter, who has become Clemson’s Nickel-SAM backer. He said that’s actually where he foresees himself playing at the next level, especially when Hamilton considers his positional versatility.

He had a chance to catch up with Wesley Goodwin prior to Clemson’s third victory of the season. Goodwin, Clemson’s defensive coordinator/linebackers coach, has served as Hamilton’s primary recruiter throughout the process.

“He said that he was excited to have me up there and he wants me to come back up as soon as possible,” Hamilton recalled of Goodwin’s message to him.

According to Hamilton, while the two have discussed a potential offer, Goodwin has told him to stay patient and that an offer should be on the way sooner than later.

Goodwin hasn’t handed out the second batch of offers to linebackers in the class of 2024 just yet. Jefferson (Ga.) five-star Sammy Brown and Olney (MD.) Our Lady Good Counsel HS four-star Aaron Chiles are the only backers in their last class to report offers from the Tigers.

Since the calendar struck Sept. 1, Hamilton’s relationship with Goodwin has gotten even better. They’ve talked just about every single day.

“He’s just a great guy, I couldn’t say it any more,” Hamilton said.

In addition to Clemson, Hamilton mentioned schools like Virginia Tech, Kentucky, USF, Florida, Missouri, Alabama, Arkansas, Tennessee and Michigan State, as those he’s heard from since the beginning of the month. He’s also heard from just about every school that’s offered him up until this point.

Hamilton hasn’t set up any game day visits at the moment, but he does know that he’s returning to The Valley for the South Carolina game at the end of the regular season.

“I want to see the atmosphere for a rivalry game,” Hamilton said. “I can only imagine what that would be like.

“I’m pumped for it,” he added. “I cannot wait.”

Dear Old Clemson is excited to announce a limited edition football and poster signed by Clemson’s Avengers.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes. Visit Dear Old Clemson to find out how you can help!