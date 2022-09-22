David Pollack discusses whether Saturday's game is bigger for Clemson or Wake Forest

On ESPN’s College Football Live, college football analyst David Pollack discussed fifth-ranked Clemson’s Atlantic Division clash at No. 21 Wake Forest on Saturday.

Pollack was asked if this is a bigger game for the Tigers (3-0, 1-0 ACC) or for the Demon Deacons (3-0, 0-0).

“It’s a bigger game for Clemson,” he said. “I think we expect Wake Forest to lose. I think everybody in the country usually expects that. I think Wake Forest has got a great offense. I think they’ve got (quarterback) Sam Hartman changing the game with what he can do offensively. But Clemson’s a national championship team every year. We talk about them being in the playoffs every year but one, except last year, so many years in a row.”

Pollack added that he thinks the pressure is on Clemson’s offense to hold up its end of the bargain in Saturday’s game at Truist Field in Winston-Salem, where the game will kick off at noon ET and be televised on ABC.

“I think Clemson, the pressure on the offense – DJ Uiagalelei, is he going to continue to score points, can they run the football, can they have balance throwing the football?” he said. “So, I expect Clemson’s defense to play well like they always do, but that pressure’s going to go to that Clemson offense and can they carry the load.”