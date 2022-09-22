David Pollack discusses whether Saturday's game is bigger for Clemson or Wake Forest

On ESPN’s College Football Live, college football analyst David Pollack discussed fifth-ranked Clemson’s Atlantic Division clash at No. 21 Wake Forest on Saturday.
Pollack was asked if this is a bigger game for the Tigers (3-0, 1-0 ACC) or for the Demon Deacons (3-0, 0-0).
“It’s a bigger game for Clemson,” he said. “I think we expect Wake Forest to lose. I think everybody in the country usually expects that. I think Wake Forest has got a great offense. I think they’ve got (quarterback) Sam Hartman changing the game with what he can do offensively. But Clemson’s a national championship team every year. We talk about them being in the playoffs every year but one, except last year, so many years in a row.”
Pollack added that he thinks the pressure is on Clemson’s offense to hold up its end of the bargain in Saturday’s game at Truist Field in Winston-Salem, where the game will kick off at noon ET and be televised on ABC.
“I think Clemson, the pressure on the offense – DJ Uiagalelei, is he going to continue to score points, can they run the football, can they have balance throwing the football?” he said. “So, I expect Clemson’s defense to play well like they always do, but that pressure’s going to go to that Clemson offense and can they carry the load.”
–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images
