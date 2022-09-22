Promising Peach State DB, ACC commit reports Clemson offer

Clemson handed out a new offer to a class of 2023 prospect on Thursday.

Bogart (Ga.) North Oconee High School’s Khalil Barnes reported the offer via social media.

Barnes — a 6-foot-1, 185-pound senior in the class of 2023 —competed in the Dabo Swinney Camp in June. He proved to himself then that he was worthy of a Clemson offer, though he returned home without one.

“They didn’t offer, but I had a really good talk with Coach (Mickey) Conn,” Barnes told The Clemson Insider back in June. “They are kind of waiting to see what happens this weekend if anyone commits. He told me I should know as early as next week or as late as the end of the month if they’re going to do it.

“It’s a business and I can’t be mad at that. I’m honestly really happy with that because (Coach) Conn told me to my face that I can easily play football at Clemson, Georgia, Alabama, Ohio State, and all the big places. He also told me I was the best coverage DB they have had at camp all week.”

Now, Barnes, who verbally pledged to Dave Clawson’s program on June 28, has a Clemson offer in hand.

