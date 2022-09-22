What We Heard: Barrett Carter

Since his first career start just three short weeks ago against Georgia Tech, linebacker, Barrett Carter, has been anything but quiet on the football field. He has quickly made his name known to the Tiger fan base and has established himself as a leader on the defense, as just a sophomore.

“I think I am stepping up a lot as a leader and that’s what they wanted out of me, and I am really stepping into that role,” Carter said Monday. “I’ve been more vocal and leading by example on and off the field.”

The leadership from Carter and other members of the defense like K.J. Henry, and is crucial for this next road game match up against the league’s reigning Atlantic Division champions No. 21 Wake Forest.

Over the last few weeks, Clemson coach Dabo Swinney has been very vocal about his frustrations with the defenses’ avoidable mistakes, which will prove to be costly against stronger opponents like Georgia Tech if they are not fixed.

“He got on us last weekend, so we knew that we had to step up, and we have to step up every single week regardless of who the opponent is,” Carter said. “If we play the way that we know how to play then we are going to be dominant, we’re going to be relentless, and fast so, you know we’re up for the challenge every single week.”

The sophomore is fast to take the blame for any mistakes that he makes on the field. Most notably last game against Louisiana Tech when he fumbled the football after Payton Page blocked Tech’s field goal attempt.

Carter was still visibly frustrated with himself on Monday while speaking with the media.

“I am very mad about that play. The ball just kind of landed in my hand, and so I thought that no one was going to know that I had the ball, so I thought I’m just going to walk into the endzone” Carter said with a laugh… “but I made a couple of moves and I got hit and fumbled, but I really thought it was just going to be an easy touchdown for me…so I’ve got to get some payback for that.”

Even with the criticism from Swinney and himself, Carter is proud of what the defense has accomplished thus far in the season, as well as is looking forward to seeing them continue to improve week by week.

“I am proud of us so far, you know of course there has been a lot of adversity, a lot of good, a lot of bad.” said Carter “We’re three games in and I am proud of the way that we’ve improved every week, we still have a long way to go of course, but we’re just looking forward to the next game which is Wake Forest… I think we’ve done great so far for three games, and we’re just striving to get better.”

Looking ahead to this weekend, the Tigers are facing a very strong Wake Forest offense led by quarterback Sam Hartman. Last year, Hartman led the Demon Deacons to their first ACC Championship game since 2006.

“I have looked at Wake Forest, they’re a good team, well coached… going against Sam Hartman he is one of the premier quarterbacks in college football, so we’re going to have to be on our Ps and Qs this week, as we should be every week, but especially facing an opponent like this,” Carter said. “We’re going to have to be on our A-game, and I think we are ready for the challenge and we’re going to show up this Saturday.”

Dear Old Clemson is excited to announce a limited edition football and poster signed by Clemson’s Avengers.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes. Visit Dear Old Clemson to find out how you can help!