Fast-rising Tar Heel State OL says Clemson gameday environment 'is hard to beat'

A fast-rising offensive line prospect from the Tar Heel State was on campus for the Louisiana Tech game this past weekend.

Cornelius (N.C.) William Amos Hough’s Eagan Boyer — a class of 2024 prospect who holds offers from schools like Charlotte, Duke, Maryland, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest — was in attendance for Clemson’s 48-20 win over La. Tech on Saturday, Sept. 17, at Memorial Stadium.

“The visit went great,” Boyer said of this past Saturday’s visit. “The tour of the facilities was really awesome and the game environment there is hard to beat. Being up on the top of the hill when the players came in was really cool.”

“The game day experience there is great,” he added. “A lot of energy there throughout the game.”

Boyer (6-8, 260) is pretty athletic for his size and has a lot of length to go with it. The converted tight end is in a year into his positional transition, so he’s focused on getting bigger, but he also remains just as athletic as he was prior to changing positions.

What was Boyer able to hear from Clemson’s staff when he was on campus?

“Mainly that they like my footwork and athleticism,” he recalled. “I think I’m definitely going to be coming back.”

In addition to possibly taking another Clemson game day visit, Boyer has visits planned to North Carolina, N.C. State and Georgia over the next few weeks. After that, he also plans on making his way to Maryland and West Virginia.

Look for Clemson to keep an eye on this fast-rising prospect as he continues to progress throughout his junior campaign.

