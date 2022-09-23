The Victory Lap - Episode 1

We are excited to release the first episode of The Victory Lap. Chad Fairey and Tyler Corbitt signed an NIL deal with The Clemson Insider and Dear Old Clemson to do this weekly show.

In this episode Fairey and Corbitt give you a behind the scenes look at Clemson baseball. Find out how things have changed with the new staff, how coach Leggett is playing a role again and who some of the behind the scenes staff that keep Clemson baseball moving smoothly.

What is a day in the life like for a fifth year baseball player? Why did they choose to be Tigers? Even a discussion of their golf games and fishing skills. These are just some of the things you will hear in Episode 1.

