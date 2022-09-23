What We Heard: Jeremiah Trotter Jr.

This past Monday, sophomore linebacker Jeremiah Trotter, Jr. spoke to the media following his first career interception as a Tiger and the anticipation of Clemson’s big road game versus Wake Forest this coming Saturday.

Throughout his time with the media, Trotter spoke highly about his relationship with his father, Jeremiah Trotter, a former NFL player, and how much he helps him with the technical side of the game.

“We go play by play…” said Trotter with a smile “I usually go over the game film on Sunday, he’ll give me his pointers and technical stuff as far as what I could’ve done better.”

Even though Trotter had his first career interception against Louisiana Tech this past Saturday, his dad always believes there is room for improvement.

“He said it was a good play…he still criticized it though,” Trotter said with a laugh “but you know there is always stuff I can get better at”

Overall, his dad believed Trotter had a good game.

“He had pretty good input. He thought I played really good technically.,” Trotter said. “You know, just a little stuff that I could’ve done…being a little bit tighter on my blitzes coming off the line to get to the quarterback quicker… Overall, he thought I had a pretty good game.”

Heading into this weekend against Wake Forest, Trotter feels good overall about the way the defense has been playing as a unit and is just excited to get back on the field this Saturday against a great team.

“I thought that we have been playing very good, very technically sound.. doing what we are supposed to do as linebackers, so I think that it has been going very well,” said Trotter. “Definitely excited to face another great team, and to be able to challenge our defense this week, and prepare with a purpose to get ready for Wake Forest”

