Bart Boatwright's photo gallery: Clemson arrives for Wake Forest game

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Fifth-ranked Clemson has arrived for today’s top-25 showdown against No. 21 Wake Forest at Truist Field in Winston-Salem.

Check out Bart Boatwright’s photo gallery of the Tigers’ arrival: LINK.

Dear Old Clemson is excited to announce a limited edition football and poster signed by Clemson’s Avengers.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes. Visit Dear Old Clemson to find out how you can help!