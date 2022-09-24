Bart Boatwright's Photo Gallery: Clemson wins double-overtime thriller

By September 24, 2022 9:39 pm

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Fifth-ranked Clemson outlasted No. 21 Wake Forest, 51-45, on Saturday in a double-overtime thriller at Truist Field in Winston-Salem.

Check out some great shots from Saturday’s action-packed game in Bart Boatwright’s photo gallery for The Clemson Insider: LINK.

