Big news for Clemson.

The Clemson Insider has learned through a good source that ESPN’s College GameDay will be at Clemson for next Saturday’s game vs. NC State.

The fifth-ranked Tigers defeated No. 21 Wake Forest, 51-45, in double-overtime on Saturday in Winston-Salem.

NC State, ranked in the top 15 in both the AP Poll and Coaches Poll, will play UConn at 7:30 p.m. tonight in Raleigh.

Clemson most recently hosted College GameDay on Oct. 10, 2020, the date that the top-ranked Tigers defeated No. 7 Miami, 42-17.

