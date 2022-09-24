Bryan Bresee talks about playing for sister Ella

Clemson redshirt sophomore defensive tackle Bryan Bresee spoke to the media on Saturday following the Tigers’ 51-45, double-overtime win over No. 21 Wake Forest in Winston-Salem.

Bresee talked about how he played for his sister Ella, who passed away recently at 15 years old following an 18-month battle with brain cancer.

“First thing, I knew that’s what Ella would want me to do. She loved watching all of us play, loved KJ (Henry), but just loved watching all of us play,” Bresee said. “My family all being here and being together and everything, it brings my family joy just being out here and watching us play.

“So, I said this after the Furman game, but it’s been my role — through this when it started, 17, 18 months ago, just playing football and bringing joy to my family, and that was what my purpose was at the time. So, just continue to do that. I know she’s still watching over me. So, I knew what I had to do.”

Watch Bresee speak with the media following Saturday’s victory:

