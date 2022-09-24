Clemson takes halftime lead at Wake Forest

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — After taking a 14-0 lead and having Wake Forest on the ropes early, Clemson headed into halftime at Truist Field with a 20-14 lead.

In the first half, Clemson outgained Wake Forest 309-129, ran 22 more plays and possessed the ball for 21 minutes and 27 seconds, compared to the Demon Deacons’ 8:33.

Wake Forest was able to get back into Saturday’s contest, as it exploited Clemson’s shorthanded secondary for the most part. The Tigers had three first-half pass interference penalties in the game’s first 30 minutes.

On Clemson’s first offensive play from scrimmage, Will Shipley scampered right up the middle for a 53-yard gain. Aided by a pass interference call on third-and-14, Clemson’s first offensive drive culminated in a 12-yard touchdown pass from D.J. Uiagalelei to Jake Briningstool.

That connection with Briningstool continued on Clemson’s second drive, which helped the Tigers reach the other side of the 50, before Uiagalelei connected with Brannon Spector for a 41-yard touchdown pass. Clemson’s second score of the game was Spector’s first of the season and the longest catch of his career.

Briningstool had three catches for 50 yards with a touchdown in the first half.

As for Shipley, he had just eight carries for 13 yards after his first rush on the afternoon.

On the ensuing drive, Clemson was flagged twice for pass interference penalties before Sam Hartman found Jahmal Banks for a 36-yard touchdown, beating Fred Davis II in coverage in the process. While Wake Forest was able to get on the board, the Demon Deacons had four offensive possessions in the first quarter and punted three times.

After scoring on its first two offensive possessions, Clemson looked as if it was going to have to punt for a third straight drive. That was until Uiagalelei put the ball right in the bucket for true freshman Antonio Williams, who hauled in a 39-yard reception on third down.

Clemson’s third scoring drive was capped off by a 24-yard field goal made by B.T. Potter. He would later make another from 38-yards out to give Clemson a six-point lead heading into the break.

In the first half, Clemson committed seven penalties for 85 yards, which included a personal foul on Toriano Pride, Jr. While the true freshman cornerback was originally called for targeting, the ejection was overturned after review. That didn’t stop Hartman and Co. from picking on Pride, who gave up back-to-back completions to Banks, including a five-yard touchdown reception, his second of the game and the half.

Hartman finished the first half completing 9-of-15 passes for 115 yards with two touchdowns, while the run game was ineffective. Wake recorded 10 rushing yards on 11 carries.

Uiagaglelei completed 14-of-22 passes for 192 yards and two touchdowns. Clemson also recorded 117 yards on the ground on 25 carries, averaging 4.7 yards per carry in the first half.

Clemson will receive the second-half kickoff.