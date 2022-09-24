Desmond Howard on what will decide Clemson-Wake Forest game

During ESPN’s College GameDay this morning, Desmond Howard weighed in on fifth-ranked Clemson’s game at No. 21 Wake Forest.

Howard says the game will be decided by whether the Demon Deacons can protect quarterback Sam Hartman or the Tigers are able to get pressure on him.

“That’s the biggest issue,” he said. “We know what type of competitor Sam Hartman is. He’s one of the best quarterbacks in the ACC. Extremely tough guy. Just came back from a blood clot issue, has been balling. But if he’s not protected up front, all bets are off. We know that Clemson’s gonna be coming after Hartman. They have a really good defensive front. That’s the name — the trenches is where this game’s going to be won or lost. If Clemson can get pressure on Sam Hartman, game over.”

The game at Truist Field in Winston-Salem is set to kick off at noon on ABC.