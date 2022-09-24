ESPN College GameDay analysts make their picks for Clemson vs. Wake Forest

ESPN’s College GameDay crew has made their picks for today’s game between No. 5 Clemson (3-0, 1-0 ACC) and No. 21 Wake Forest (3-0, 0-0) at Truist Field in Winston-Salem.

Desmond Howard, Pat McAfee and Lee Corso all picked Wake Forest.

“I have to go with Wake. I think that Wake is gonna pull it off,” Howard said.

Kirk Herbstreit, though, picked Clemson.

“I’m going with Clemson,” he said. “I think Clemson’s sneaking around, nobody’s giving them any credit. Defense too strong for the Tigers.”

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

