Herbstreit chimes in on Clemson-Wake Forest

By September 24, 2022 9:29 am

During ESPN’s College GameDay from Knoxville this morning, Kirk Herbstreit chimed on fifth-ranked Clemson’s matchup at No. 21 Wake Forest.

“This is a good one right here, Clemson and Wake,” Herbstreit said. “Wake wants to beat the big boys, they’re gonna have to deal with Dabo Swinney. Now, he’s not gonna be running down the hill in Death Valley. … But this defensive line, that was the difference last year. They could run the ball, and they had a big defensive line. That defensive line is now healthy, everybody is back. Wake better be able to contain that. Now, Sam Hartman can spin it. We know his ability.”

Hartman has passed for seven touchdowns and two interceptions in his two games this season. Last season against Clemson, he went 27-of-43 passing for 312 yards with one touchdown and one interception, while he was sacked seven times in a 48-27 loss to Swinney’s team, which rushed for 333 yards in that meeting at Death Valley.

Today’s game between the Tigers (3-0, 1-0 ACC) and Demon Deacons (3-0, 0-0) is set to kick off at noon ET and will be televised on ABC.

Clemson enters the contest with a 13-game winning streak against Wake Forest.

