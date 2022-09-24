Multiple Clemson starters out against Wake Forest

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Clemson will be without multiple starters for its ACC showdown with Wake Forest at Truist Field.

The team has released its travel roster for today’s game, and defensive backs Sheridan Jones and Andrew Mukuba are not on it. Mukuba, a freshman All-American safety last season, is set to miss his second straight game after recently dislocating his elbow in practice. Jones sustained a stinger early in last week’s game against Louisiana Tech and didn’t return.

Defensive end Xavier Thomas (foot), backup lineman Tre Williams (knee) and defensive back Malcolm Greene (undisclosed) also did not make the trip to Winston-Salem. Thomas has yet to play this season after sustaining his injury during preseason camp.

The defensive line should get a boost with Bryan Bresee (recent death in family) and Tyler Davis both available. The Tigers were without their starting defensive tackle duo a week ago, but both traveled with the team and went through pregame warmups.

Kickoff is set for noon. The game will be televised on ABC.