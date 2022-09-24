Swinney postgame press conference report

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney met with the media following the fifth-ranked Tigers’ 51-45, double-overtime win over No. 21 Wake Forest on Saturday at Truist Field.

Swinney discussed a number of different topics, including the culture of his team being able to win close games, DJ Uiagalelei’s performance, the cornerbacks, the defensive call on the last play, what he expects from NC State next week and much more.

Watch Swinney’s postgame press conference below:

