Former Heisman winner, current ESPN analyst chimes in on Uiagalelei

A former Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback and first-round NFL draft pick chimed in on DJ Uiagalelei via Twitter on Saturday.

Robert Griffin III is clearly a fan of what Uiagalelei is doing on the field this season, as evidenced by his comment on Clemson’s junior quarterback after he compiled 423 yards of total offense (371 passing, 52 rushing) and threw five touchdowns to lead the Tigers to a 51-45, double-overtime victory over Wake Forest.

“DJ Uiagalelei has steadily gotten better every game this year,” wrote Griffin III, a current ESPN analyst who won the Heisman at Baylor in 2011 before being selected second overall by the Washington Redskins in the 2012 NFL Draft and playing quarterback for eight NFL seasons.

“Playing to his potential and shutting up his haters. YOU LOVE TO SEE IT.”

Uiagalelei completed 26-of-41 passes for a season-high 371 passing yards and a career-high five touchdown passes against the Demon Deacons, becoming the first Clemson player to throw for 300 or more yards, rush for 50 or more yards and throw at least three touchdowns in a game since Deshaun Watson accomplished the feat against Louisville on Oct. 1, 2016.

A former five-star prospect, Uiagalelei struggled in his first full season as a starter in 2021 (55.6 completion percentage, nine touchdown passes, 10 interceptions) but has bounced back in a big way thus far this season, completing 64.3 percent of his passes for 1,033 yards and 10 touchdowns with just one interception through four games.

